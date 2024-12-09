Lithuanian Politician Arrested, Suspected of Spying for Russia

Lithuanian prosecutors said Monday the Baltic state had arrested a member of the opposition Conservative party this year on charges of spying for Russia.

The EU and NATO member state of 2.8 million people is one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters, and fears it could be in Russia's crosshairs next if Moscow were to win its war against Kyiv.

The suspect, a dual Lithuanian and Russian citizen, was deported as a toddler to Russia with his parents in the 1940s during Lithuania's Soviet occupation.

“He has dual citizenship of Lithuania and Russia, belongs to Lithuanian Christian Democrats and the Union of Lithuanian exiles and political prisoners,” Arturas Urbelis, from the prosecutor general's office, told reporters.

Urbelis said the man was suspected of gathering information for Russia’s GRU intelligence agency beginning in 2018. He collected information about Lithuanian political parties and defense capabilities, as well as the people deported to Russia under Soviet occupation.

“The information collected was not classified but it was significant and in the interest of Russia,” Lithuanian deputy chief of intelligence Remigijus Bridikis told journalists.