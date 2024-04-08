Weekend Arson Attacks Target Russian Embassy in Lithuania

Russia’s Embassy in Lithuania was attacked with Molotov cocktails twice over the weekend, media in the Baltic country reported Monday.

The embassy wall in Vilnius was damaged after unidentified individuals threw bottles with incendiary liquids after 2:00 a.m. local time on Sunday and Monday, according to the broadcaster LRT.

The suspects have not yet been identified.

An investigation has been launched into the destruction or damage to property, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has not commented on the consecutive incidents.

Lithuania’s relations with Russia have fallen to new lows after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Vilnius has closed its borders to Russians holding Schengen Zone tourist visas and suspended its issuance of visas to Russian and Belarusian nationals.