Russia Defends Health Check Law for Foreigners

The Kremlin on Friday defended new legislation requiring foreigners in Russia to undergo health checks every three months, after the law drew the ire of the business community.

The legislation set to go into force at the end of the month will require foreigners present in Russia for more than three months to pass a litany of medical exams — including for HIV, syphilis, tuberculosis, leprosy, drugs and Covid-19 — every quarter.

They will also have to submit their fingerprints and biometric data to the authorities.

The only people exempt from the new regulations are diplomats, citizens of Belarus and children under six.