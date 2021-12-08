Russia Blocks TOR Anonymity Service

Russia has blocked the web anonymity service TOR, the RBC business daily reported Wednesday, citing state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, in what activists warn is part of an effort to restrict internet freedom within the country.

TOR — an acronym for "The Onion Router" — is encryption software that allows users to stealthily surf the internet and bypass locally imposed web restrictions. It is used by an estimated 300,000 Russians daily, about 15% of all TOR users.

Roskomnadzor said it included the TOR browser website in its register of prohibited information because it posted "information that ensures the operation of tools that provide access to illegal content.”

TOR’s developers earlier this week reported that the authorities had started to block the platform, with users complaining that they were unable to access the browser from Dec. 1.

In a statement on the platform’s website on Wednesday, TOR, which is developed by Seattle-based The Tor Project, confirmed that the service was now blocked in Russia.

“The Russian government has officially blocked our main website in Russia,” the statement by TOR’s developers said.

They urged the international community to “put pressure on Russia” to undo their decision to block the service.

The torporject.org website had already been added to Roskomnadzor’s registry of sites that contain “prohibited information” following a court ruling in 2017. However, that court ruling didn’t restrict access to the site.