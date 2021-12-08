Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Blocks TOR Anonymity Service

Updated:
Sora Shimazaki / pixels

Russia has blocked the web anonymity service TOR, the RBC business daily reported Wednesday, citing state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, in what activists warn is part of an effort to restrict internet freedom within the country.

TOR — an acronym for "The Onion Router" — is encryption software that allows users to stealthily surf the internet and bypass locally imposed web restrictions. It is used by an estimated 300,000 Russians daily, about 15% of all TOR users.

Roskomnadzor said it included the TOR browser website in its register of prohibited information because it posted "information that ensures the operation of tools that provide access to illegal content.”

TOR’s developers earlier this week reported that the authorities had started to block the platform, with users complaining that they were unable to access the browser from Dec. 1.

In a statement on the platform’s website on Wednesday, TOR, which is developed by Seattle-based The Tor Project, confirmed that the service was now blocked in Russia.

“The Russian government has officially blocked our main website in Russia,” the statement by TOR’s developers said. 

They urged the international community to “put pressure on Russia” to undo their decision to block the service.

The torporject.org website had already been added to Roskomnadzor’s registry of sites that contain “prohibited information” following a court ruling in 2017. However, that court ruling didn’t restrict access to the site.

Russian authorities have accused TOR of providing a platform for illegal activities, including drug and gun sales, while Russian internet activists say the move to block it is part of the country’s ongoing crackdown on internet freedom.

“This fits into the trend that we have been seeing lately, there is a real attack on internet freedom,” said Alexander Isavnin, a member of the Internet Protection Society group. Isavnin said Russia is moving closer toward implementing its so-called sovereign internet that will allow the country to cut itself off from the rest of the World Wide Web.

The internet is Russia’s main platform for political debate and Kremlin critics say the authorities have been eager to clamp down on online dissent. 

Russia adopted a number of measures to increase its control over the internet in recent years, including controversial laws that require companies to store Russian users’ data on servers located in Russia. 

The country has also blocked access to several virtual private network (VPN) services, which authorities say allow access to illegal online content in violation of Russian law. VPNs allow internet users a greater level of anonymity online and can provide access to material that has been blocked by internet service providers. 

Read more about: Internet , Technology

Read more

internet isolation

Russia ‘Successfully Disconnected’ From World Wide Web in Tests – RBC

Past attempts to unplug from the global internet have had mixed success.
think global, act local

Russia Orders Foreign Tech Giants to Set Up Local Foothold

Internet companies that don't open an office in Russia could end up fully blocked within the country.
Face Off

Russian Apps Could Be ‘Counterintelligence Threat,’ FBI Says

The U.S.’s top law enforcement agency said the FBI is treating any mobile app that comes out of Russia as a "potential counterintelligence threat."
news

October Report: Russia’s Tech, Investment and Start-up Deals

EWDN's monthly report on Russia's tech and investment scene covers internet isolation, foreign ownership restrictions and joint ventures at Mail.Ru and...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.