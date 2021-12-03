Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Sputnik V Backer Says Vaccine Hindered By ‘Bureaucratic’ WHO Approval Obstacles

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriyev. rdif.ru

Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine faces “purely bureaucratic” obstacles in the World Health Organization (WHO) approval process, its global backer said Thursday.

While Russia touted Sputnik V as the world's first registered Covid vaccine in August 2020, it has not yet been authorized for use by the WHO or the European Union. Its fast-track approval ahead of large-scale trials raised concerns, though research published in leading medical journal The Lancet declared it more than 91% effective against the original Covid-19 strain.

Kirill Dmitriyev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which markets the jab worldwide, lauded Sputnik V’s efficacy and safety proven in clinical trials.

“We see little reason for WHO to delay approval of the vaccine,” Dmitriyev told Argentina’s La Nacion daily in an interview.

“We understand that the remaining obstacles are minor and purely bureaucratic,” Dmitriyev said.

Sputnik V's WHO approval has been beset by delays relating to manufacturing infringements and incomplete data.

Dmitriyev however maintained that Russia’s Health Ministry has “a very positive partnership” with the global health watchdog.

Dmitriyev forecast that WHO approval would allow those vaccinated with Sputnik V to visit more countries in addition to the more than 100 countries that have already opened their doors to Sputnik-vaccinated travelers.

Russia’s flagship Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by regulators in 71 countries, including Argentina.

“We hope that WHO will follow suit in the near future,” Dmitriyev told La Nacion.

Russia, meanwhile, has not approved any foreign-made vaccines for use within its borders.

Dmitriyev also predicted that Sputnik V’s developer, the state-run Gamaleya Center, will provide “several hundred million” boosters adapted to the new highly mutated Omicron coronavirus variant as early as Feb. 20, 2022. 

More than 3 billion doses are expected to become available in 2022, he added.

Read more about: Sputnik V , Vaccine , Coronavirus

Read more

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Russia’s Claims of Sputnik V's 97.6% Effectiveness Under the Spotlight

Limited data and possible methodological shortcomings raise concerns Russia is cherry-picking and embellishing vaccine data. 
western criticism

France Slams Russia's Sputnik Vaccine as 'Propaganda' Tool

The Kremlin rejected that Russia and China were using their vaccines as tools to win geopolitical clout.
stumbling block

9 Russian Regions Still Waiting for Vaccine Rollout – Putin

Putin linked the delays to “problems with logistics, distribution [and] locations.”
AWAITING AUTHORIZATION

EU Starts Approval Process for Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine

Medicines regulator starts a “rolling review” of existing published data on safety and effectiveness.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.