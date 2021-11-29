Russian Vaccine Skeptics Oppose Covid Passes

Russia’s rollout of a nationwide QR code system that would restrict access to public places and transport to encourage vaccination is running into widespread opposition from anti-lockdown activists, even as Russia’s pandemic death toll continues to soar. With vaccine skepticism rife and only around 35% of Russians having received their jabs, moves to make jabs all but obligatory have been met with dismay, as polls show almost half of the population opposing the use of QR codes under any circumstances. “Forcing people to get vaccinated through QR codes violates at least six articles of the Russian constitution,” said Yevgeny Stupin, a Communist member of the Moscow City Duma who has campaigned against Covid restrictions. “What the government is doing is unacceptable and criminal,” he added. But with an end to Russia’s pandemic nowhere in sight and the country’s excess mortality among the world’s highest, anger at fresh public health restrictions is unlikely to force the Kremlin to abandon them.

The QR code program is the culmination of almost a year’s worth of failure to persuade Russians to get vaccinated. Though jabs have been widely available across the country since last year, uptake has been low with a consistent majority of Russians telling pollsters that they do not want a vaccine. As case numbers have ebbed and flowed, regional authorities have occasionally resorted to harsh measures to encourage vaccination. A short-lived QR code program in Moscow in the summer was quickly abandoned amid opposition from restaurateurs. Eye catching stunts like the Far Eastern Khabarovsk region raffling off three tonnes of coal to the newly vaccinated have likewise failed to put a dent in opposition to inoculation. However, with Russia’s pandemic excess death toll hitting 723,000 in November, the world’s third highest per capita rate, the Kremlin was left with no choice but to take more decisive action. “At first we thought that the pandemic would end in six months, or in a year,” Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in mid November. “Now we see that we were wrong in our calculations. The pandemic has already lasted for two years, and so far there is no end in sight.” A bill introduced to Russia’s State Duma this month would make QR codes mandatory for access to public places and long-distance transport across the country. Some regions have already introduced their own local restrictions, with Kazan banning the unvaccinated from public transport, a move that local anti-QR code activists are appealing in court. A poll for the Superjob recruitment website showed 70% of Russians opposed to mandatory QR codes on public transport, substantially more than are personally opposed to vaccination. The business daily RBC has reported that the Kremlin is contemplating rebranding QR codes as “health passes” or “CoviPasses”, believing that the phrase itself has become toxic amid the controversy.

