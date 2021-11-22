U.S. Intel Believes Russian Invasion of Ukraine ‘Imminent’ – Bloomberg

The United States has warned European allies that Russia is readying for a possible invasion of Ukraine “on a scale far greater than seven years ago,” Bloomberg reported Monday.

Russia has been accused by the West of funding and arming pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine since the outbreak of conflict there in 2014, claims Moscow denies.

U.S. intelligence shared with some NATO members reportedly expresses “high confidence” that Russia could invade Ukraine from annexed Crimea, the western Russian border and Belarus as soon as next year, Bloomberg reported.

“America and others are not saying a war is certain, or even that they know for sure Putin is serious about one,” Bloomberg said.

It added that its sources “said it is likely [Putin] has not yet decided what to do.”