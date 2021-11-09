Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Gazprom Starts Refilling European Gas Storage Sites

By AFP
Updated:
The Jemgum underground gas storage facility (UGS) in northwest Germany. Gazprom

Russian gas giant Gazprom said Tuesday it had begun implementing a plan to restock European gas storage facilities, after critics accused Moscow of holding back supplies.

Europe, which receives a third of its gas supplies from Russia, has seen energy prices soaring to record highs as economies come back online after the end of pandemic lockdowns.

Critics in Western capitals have blamed Russia for the price hikes, saying Moscow is not upping deliveries to pressure Europe to agree more long-term contracts and for the certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany.

President Vladimir Putin in late October instructed Gazprom to increase supplies to Europe after it finished filling Russian storage facilities by November 8.

"Gazprom has approved and begun implementing the plan for injecting gas into five European underground storage facilities," the company said on its Telegram channel, without specifying if gas deliveries had already begun.

"The volumes and routes of gas transportation have been determined," it said.

Read more about: Gas , Gazprom

Read more

HOLDING BACK

Gazprom Rejects Gas Supply Increase to Europe

The Russian gas giant has booked only minimal capacity on pipelines to Europe for November.
opinion Sergei Kapitonov

Does China Need More Gas From Russia and Central Asia?

China is moving away from coal and dirtier energy sources. Can Russia help fill the gap?
top 500

Russia’s Biggest Companies Account for More Than 80% of GDP

The RBC 500 shows concentration increased at the top in 2018.
Asian market

Putin Seeks to Increase Arctic Gas Deliveries to China

The president has requested that state natural gas company Gazprom find the necessary resources in the Yamal gas fields.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.