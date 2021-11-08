Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Labels Main LGBT Group 'Foreign Agent'

By AFP
Zuma / TASS Russian authorities have launched a broad crackdown against LGBT groups as part of its conservative "traditional values" campaign

Russia on Monday declared the main group defending LGBTQ rights a "foreign agent" on Monday, as part of a continuing crackdown on media outlets and rights groups.

The ministry also declared several lawyers close to the Russian opposition "foreign agents."

The Russian LGBT Network, which was set up in 2006 and operates in several regions, was entered in the justice ministry's register of foreign agents, which already includes journalists, lawyers and activists.

The group provides legal assistance and support to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and their families, according to its website.

It also carries out educational campaigns and collects evidence of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

In February, the group denounced the arrest of two Chechen men who were subsequently deported back to Chechnya.

Rights groups have accused the authorities in the Russian republic of jailing and torturing homosexuals in secret prisons.

The classification as a "foreign agent" requires the group to make that status known in all its publications and on social media and to comply with a range of administrative procedures.

Reminiscent of the Soviet-era "enemy of the people" tag, it is designed, the authorities say, to target groups receiving "foreign funding" and engaging in "political activity."

Attacks on LGBTQ people are relatively frequent in Russia, where conservative and religious circles take a dim view of the community.

In 2013, Russia introduced a law banning homosexual "propaganda" aimed at minors, which served as a pretext for banning Pride marches and the display of the rainbow flags that are a symbol of the community.

Since 2020, the constitution specifies that marriage is a union between a man and a woman, effectively banning gay marriage.

Read more about: Foreign Agents , LGBT

Read more

Foreign Ministry

Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals

Allegations that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington have thrust the usually camera-shy...
LGBT

Russian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker

The Just Russia political party says it will not try to remove Yekaterina Messorosh from a local voting precinct commission in St. Petersburg because of...
NGOs

'Foreign Agent' Stigma Hangs Over Russian HIV NGO

Panacea, an NGO devoted to fighting and preventing HIV and AIDS in the central Russian Penza region may be labeled a 'foreign agent,' the Kommersant newspaper...
Foreign Agents

Pro-Kremlin Group Want Levada Pollster Investigated as 'Foreign Agent'

The pro-Kremlin “Anti-Maidan” movement has written to Russia’s Justice Ministry demanding that the independent pollster Levada Center be investigated...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.