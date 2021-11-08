Support The Moscow Times!
Migrants Preparing ‘Mass’ Breach of EU Border – Poland

By AFP
The Polish-Belarusian border in the region of Zubrzyca Wielka, Poland. Marcin Onufryjuk / EPA / TASS

Polish authorities on Monday said hundreds of migrants in Belarus were heading to the Polish border aiming to force their way into the EU member.

The European Union accuses Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating a wave of migrants and refugees, mainly from the Middle East, trying to enter the EU in retaliation for sanctions imposed by Brussels following a brutal crackdown by his regime on the opposition. He has denied the charges.

"Very worrying information from the border. A large group of migrants has gathered in Belarus, near the border with Poland. They have just headed towards the border of the Republic of Poland. They will try to enter Poland en masse," Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for Poland special services tweeted on Monday, posting videos showing hundreds of migrants in Belarus.

"New information shows that the group is under the strict control of armed Belarusians. They are the ones who decide the direction the group takes," Zaryn tweeted. 

"We are prepared for any scenario," Poland's interior minister Mariusz Kaminski said in a Monday tweet, adding that Warsaw had beefed up numbers of police and soldiers in the area. 

The videos, which were also published on Twitter by the Nexta Belarusian opposition media outlet, show groups of hundreds of people in winter clothing, carrying backpacks, and walking along a road. 

According to a geolocation check by AFP's fact-checking service, one of the videos was taken near buildings in Bruzgi, Belarus, some 1.2 kilometers from Poland's Kuznica border crossing. The signs along the road were in Belarusian.

Belarusian border guards confirmed in a statement that "a large group of refugees... is moving along the highway towards the border with Poland."

Migrants and refugees often report being forced to cross the border by Belarusian officials and then being pushed back into Belarusian territory by the Polish authorities. 

At least 10 migrants have died so far in the region, including seven on the Polish side of the border, according to the Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza. 

Poland has sent thousands of soldiers to the area, enforced a state of emergency in the region complete with a media blackout and built a razor-wire fence, and approved the construction of a wall.

