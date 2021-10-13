Belarus to Punish Banned Media Outlets’ Readers With Prison Time

Belarusians could be imprisoned for subscribing to banned media outlets on social media under a new law observers say is aimed at further tightening strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko’s control over the country.

Belarusian authorities have labeled more than 100 Telegram channels “extremist” as part of an ongoing crackdown on independent media and opposition groups following last year’s presidential elections which saw Lukashenko claim a sweeping but highly disputed victory.

The new decree, signed into effect early October, will “hold subscribers of extremist Telegram channels and chats criminally liable as members of an extremist group,” the country’s Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GUBOP) Telegram channel said Tuesday.

The crime has a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, GUBOP stated.

Protests erupted across Belarus last summer over the Aug. 9, 2020, election results, which were deemed fraudulent by several international observers and Western countries. Opposition supporters heavily relied on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, to coordinate protest actions.