Belarus to Punish Banned Media Outlets’ Readers With Prison Time

A picket in solidarity with Belarus, staged in Germany. Sachelle Babbar / ZUMA Wire / TASS

Belarusians could be imprisoned for subscribing to banned media outlets on social media under a new law observers say is aimed at further tightening strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko’s control over the country.

Belarusian authorities have labeled more than 100 Telegram channels “extremist” as part of an ongoing crackdown on independent media and opposition groups following last year’s presidential elections which saw Lukashenko claim a sweeping but highly disputed victory.

The new decree, signed into effect early October, will “hold subscribers of extremist Telegram channels and chats criminally liable as members of an extremist group,” the country’s Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GUBOP) Telegram channel said Tuesday.

The crime has a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, GUBOP stated.

Protests erupted across Belarus last summer over the Aug. 9, 2020, election results, which were deemed fraudulent by several international observers and Western countries. Opposition supporters heavily relied on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, to coordinate protest actions.

Lukashenko refused to relinquish power or hold a rerun of the ballot, instead carrying out a harsh crackdown on the opposition. 

Leading opponents — including Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who claims to have won the election, and protest leader Maria Kolesnikova — have either fled the country or been locked up.

The critical Nexta channel is Belarus’ largest “extremist” Telegram outlet with almost 1 million followers. Its founder and former editor Roman Protasevich is under house arrest in Belarus after Minsk ordered the forced landing of Protasevich’s Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius and detained him. The move triggered international uproar and led to the EU banning its airlines from using Belarus’ air space.

The country’s leading independent media outlet, Tut.by, was raided by security services and forcibly closed earlier this year as part of the country’s aggressive crackdown on dissent. Last week a criminal case was opened against several Tut.by journalists on charges of inciting social hatred.

Lukashenko has been in power in what some commentators refer to as “Europe’s last dictatorship” since 1994. The country has become increasingly reliant on Russia for political and financial backing.

