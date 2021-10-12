New Viruses Unknown to Humanity Could Emerge From Siberia’s Melting Permafrost – Nobel Laureate

Rapid warming in Russia could unleash viruses previously unknown to humanity, a Nobel laureate climatologist has warned at an international climate forum in Siberia.

Russia is warming three times faster than the rest of the world, according to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) scientists, with its Arctic and Siberian regions warming four times faster than the global average.

Rae Kwon Chung, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who also served as leading climate adviser to former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, said this warming could release long-dormant viruses which had been stored for millennia in the country’s vast permafrost layer.

“[For example, coronavirus] is just one virus. But we could see new viruses which will appear out of the melting ice in Siberia and Canada’s permafrost zones. We don’t know which viruses this melting ice might awaken,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted Chung as saying at a Siberia-focused climate conference in the city of Tomsk on Saturday.

Scientists have expressed concerns that permafrost, the layer of permanently frozen soil that covers some 65% of Russian territory, could release viruses which modern animal species don’t have immunity against.