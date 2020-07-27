Well-Preserved Mammoth Discovered in Russian Arctic as Permafrost Thaws

The surprise archaeological find came during a historically hot summer in Siberia and the Russian Arctic, which is one of the world’s fastest-warming regions.

Reindeer herders in northern Siberia have found a well-preserved wooly mammoth skeleton as climate change thaws the vast region’s permafrost layer at a rapid pace.

The skeleton, which was discovered along the shore of Pechevalavato Lake in the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous district last week, includes part of the animal's skull, its lower jaw, several ribs and a foot fragment with some soft tissue still intact, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Archaeologists uncovered several other large bones and fragments and are now working to find more remnants of the skeleton that may still be buried.

"The lake bottom mud may hold the rest of the mammoth skeleton," said Dmitry Frolov, the head of the Research Center for Arctic Studies.

"It is necessary to record the exact location of the remains for further studies," he added.