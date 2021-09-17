Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Votes | Sept. 17

By The Moscow Times

Russia on Friday headed to the polls in the country’s parliamentary elections in which most vocal Kremlin critics have been barred from running. Follow our live coverage of the vote, which is taking place over three days from Friday to Sunday both online and in person.
A man votes in the 2021 Russian parliamentary election in the village of Nikolayevka, Omsk region. Yevgeny Sofiychuk / TASS

14.36 Vladimir Putin will vote in the Duma election online, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

11.06: Social images on Friday morning showed long queues of people outside voting stations in cities across Russia. A source close to the government told the independent news outlet Meduza that many state employees were told to cast their vote before 12 p.m. on Friday. Critics say Russian elections have a long history of voter intimidation at work, especially in the bloated public sector, which accounts for a third of jobs in Russia. A recent poll published by the state-funded VTsIOM polling agency said 14% of all employers working at industrial plants in Russia had been confronted with forced voting for the upcoming elections

10.20: Over 10% of Russians that applied for electronic voting have already voted, the Ministry of Digital Science said.

10.13: Apple and Google deleted jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s apps from their online stores after Russian authorities threatened jail time for their employees, Navalny’s aides said Friday.

08.01: Polling stations have opened in Russia’s regions that belong to the Moscow time zone. Moscow residents will be able to vote online.
Gigantic queue at 9am outside a polling station in central Moscow's Arbat region. arbat sosedey / fb group
Gigantic queue at 9am outside a polling station in central Moscow's Arbat region. arbat sosedey / fb group
Servicemen vote in the 2021 Russian parliamentary election in the village of Peschanka, Transbaikal Territory. Yevgeny Yepanchintsev / TASS
Servicemen vote in the 2021 Russian parliamentary election in the village of Peschanka, Transbaikal Territory. Yevgeny Yepanchintsev / TASS
