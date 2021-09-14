Putin Goes Into Self-Isolation Over Inner Circle Coronavirus Concerns

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters later Tuesday that Putin had tested negative for Covid-19 and was “absolutely healthy.” Peskov noted, however, that Putin will have to go into quarantine because he had been in contact with one of “several” people who had gotten infected.

“Vladimir Putin said that he must self-isolate for a certain period of time in connection with detected cases of coronavirus in his surroundings,” according to a statement on the Kremlin’s website.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation over coronavirus concerns in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

The announcement comes one day after a hot mic moment captured Putin discussing the possibility of going into quarantine due to Covid-19 cases among people with whom he had been in contact. The Kremlin initially on Monday dismissed Putin’s words as “a figure of speech.”

Putin, 68, has since the start of the pandemic required all face-to-face visitors to observe a two-week quarantine before meeting him.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Putin will not attend two Russia- and China-led security and economic summits in person this week, opting instead to appear via videoconference.

Putin, who eschews face masks in public and said he had received both doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine this spring, has held cabinet sessions and other government sessions via videoconference for more than a year.

The Kremlin has said that special “disinfection tunnels” have been outfitted at the Kremlin and Putin’s residence outside Moscow to protect him from Covid-19.

The Russian president is known for his aversion to germs and intense cautiousness regarding his health.