Belarus Jails Protest Leader Kolesnikova for 11 Years

A court in Belarus sentenced one of the country's most prominent opposition figures, Maria Kolesnikova, to 11 years in prison on Monday after she led unprecedented protests against President Alexander Lukashenko last year. Kolesnikova's lawyer Maxim Znak was also handed a 10-year sentence, according to the press service of onetime presidential hopeful Viktor Babaryko, whose campaign was managed by Kolesnikova.

She is the only major leader of last year's mass protests still in Belarus and has been in custody for a year after resisting deportation by ripping up her passport. Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has been cracking down on opponents since the protests, which erupted when he claimed victory in a disputed election. In a video from inside the court shown by Russian media, Kolesnikova — who was handcuffed inside a defendant's cage — made a heart-shaped symbol with her hands, which she often did at protest rallies. She was smiling and wearing her signature dark red lipstick. "Dear spectators, we are happy to see you," Znak, who was standing next to her, said in the video before the sentence was read out.

Маша в наручниках показывает сердечко 🧡 pic.twitter.com/7TkAcoP59T — Виктор Бабарико (@viktar_babaryka) September 6, 2021