Navalny Says Russia Orders Apple to Remove His App

Navalny began actively promoting the app after the authorities last month blocked access to his main website and 49 other associated sites and called for blocking social media linked to him.

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Thursday that Russia has ordered Apple to remove his app from the App Store as his movement faces unprecedented pressure ahead of key elections next month.

Navalny said on his blog that Russia’s state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor had sent a letter to Apple asking it to remove Navalny’s app from the App Store.

“The Navalny application, which is currently being distributed through the App Store, is used to promote and implement the activities of the above-mentioned extremist organizations,” he quoted the letter as saying.

A Moscow court in June declared Navalny’s political and activist network “extremist,” outlawing Russia’s most vocal force opposing President Vladimir Putin ahead of the vote.

“This is an important milestone for Apple — whether they’ll follow the lead of the Russian authorities,” Navalny wrote on his blog in response to Roskomnadzor’s request to delete his app.

“We really hope that this won’t happen because our application exists completely legally,” he said.

Roskomnadzor has not officially commented on the cited letter.

Russian courts have in recent months begun levying multimillion-ruble fines against tech giants including Google and Facebook for failing to ban illegal content, including calls for Navalny supporters to attend anti-Kremlin protests.

Navalny is currently serving 2.5 years in jail for violating parole during his recovery abroad from a near-fatal poisoning. Last week he was hit with new criminal charges of “creating a nonprofit organization that infringes on the identities and rights of citizens” which could see his prison term extended by up to three more years.

Nearly 500 Navalny supporters have reportedly been subjected to police visits in Moscow this week after their addresses were leaked online earlier this year. The officers were said to have asked at least one to file a statement against Navalny over the illegal collection of personal data.