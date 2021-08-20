Merkel Asks Putin to Free Kremlin Critic Navalny

German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to free his jailed opponent Alexei Navalny on the anniversary of a nerve-agent attack on the politician, whose life was saved by Berlin doctors.

"I demanded from the Russian leader that he free Navalny," Merkel — who blames Moscow for the poisoning — said standing next to Putin at a Kremlin press conference.

"And I made clear that we will keep doing that," she said, calling the situation around Navalny "distressing."

Putin — who denies ordering the poison attack and refuses to say Navalny's name in public — referred to his challenger as "the defendant." He denied Navalny was jailed for his political activity, saying he was behind bars for "criminal offences."

"I would ask that the judicial decisions of the Russian Federation be treated with respect," he said, claiming that Russia had an inclusive political system.

"The fight against corruption should not be used to achieve political goals," the Russian leader, in power since 2000, said of Navalny's work, which seeks to uncover the riches of Russia's political elite.

Merkel's demand comes as French President Emmanuel Macron also asked Putin to release Navalny in a phone call with the Russian leader on Thursday.

The U.K. on Friday announced new sanctions against several figures it says are Russian security agents that were involved in the poisoning.

The pair also discussed Afghanistan and Ukraine in the symbolic visit that is Merkel's last to Russia before leaving office next month.

The chancellor will travel to Russia's rival Ukraine after visiting the Kremlin chief, who infrequently receives Western visitors in Moscow.

Merkel, who grew up in communist East Germany, and Putin, a former KGB agent stationed there, speak each other's languages.

During the chancellor's 16 years in power, the pair always kept a dialogue despite strained relations.