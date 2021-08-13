Russia to Expel BBC Journalist Sarah Rainsford – Bloomberg

Russia has given veteran BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford until the end of the month to leave the country in retaliation for what it called discrimination against Russian media in Britain, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Rainsford’s visa expires on Aug. 31 and will not be renewed, Bloomberg cited the Russian state-run Rossiya-24 broadcaster as saying late Thursday.

Neither the BBC nor Rainsford herself responded to Bloomberg's requests for comment. If confirmed, Rainsford's departure would mark the first expulsion of a British journalist from Russia since Moscow expelled The Guardian's Luke Harding in 2011.