Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Expel BBC Journalist Sarah Rainsford – Bloomberg

Updated:
Sarah Rainsford is a Moscow correspondent for the BBC. Sarah Rainsford / twitter

Russia has given veteran BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford until the end of the month to leave the country in retaliation for what it called discrimination against Russian media in Britain, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Rainsford’s visa expires on Aug. 31 and will not be renewed, Bloomberg cited the Russian state-run Rossiya-24 broadcaster as saying late Thursday.

Neither the BBC nor Rainsford herself responded to Bloomberg's requests for comment. If confirmed, Rainsford's departure would mark the first expulsion of a British journalist from Russia since Moscow expelled The Guardian's Luke Harding in 2011.

Bloomberg cited a Russian Foreign Ministry official as saying that Rainsford will have to leave when her current visa expires.

The move comes in response to what Moscow said was a retaliatory move for London refusing to issue visas to Russian reporters, the news agency said.

Rainsford’s reported expulsion comes amid criticisms that the Kremlin is ramping up efforts to silence domestic independent media with anti-free speech laws, “foreign agent” and “undesirable organization” labels and raids on journalists’ homes.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced this week that it barred entry to unidentified British officials in retaliation to London’s human rights and anti-corruption sanctions.

Read more about: Journalists

Read more

SHOW OF SUPPORT

Colleagues Rally Behind Russian Former Journalist Detained for Treason

Ivan Safronov was arrested after starting a new job as aide to Russia’s space chief.
continued crackdown

Moscow Police Resume Detaining Jailed Journalist’s Supporters

The protesters are calling for the release of a well-known journalist and activist who was himself jailed for a protest.
protest crackdown

Leading Russian Journalists Detained for Protesting in Support of Jailed Colleague

They had been protesting the arrest of popular journalist and activist Ilya Azar.
censorship debate

Russia Pushes Google to Block Report on Low Virus Deaths, Probes NYT and FT

“I believe the demand to remove the news ... is pure political censorship,” MBKh Media’s chief editor said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.