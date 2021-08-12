Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

One Dead, 17 Injured After Explosion on Russian Bus

Updated:
The explosion occurred around 9:30 p.m. local time. TASS

A woman was killed and at least 17 other people injured in an explosion on a bus in western Russia, local authorities said early Friday.

Several of the wounded were in serious condition.

"So far there is nothing to indicate that this was a terrorist attack," Sergei Sokolov, deputy governor of Voronezh, where the explosion occurred, told the Interfax news agency.

The bus driver told state-owned Russia-24 news channel that there had been 35 passengers aboard when the tragedy happened overnight Thursday.

"The number of injured has risen to 18... among whom a woman has died," said Alexander Gusev, Voronezh's governor.

The explosion went off when the bus was at a stop near a shopping center. Video taken by passersby and posted on social media showed that the blast tore the roof off the vehicle and blew out its windows.

The national investigation committee said in a statement that it had sent experts from Moscow and opened a negligence case over the upkeep of the bus.

Read more

SLOWING DOWN

As Coronavirus Fatalities Hit a Record High, Russia’s Vaccination Campaign Falters

With parliamentary elections looming, the Kremlin is wary of pushing Russians too hard to do something a majority are against — getting vaccinated.
russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | August 13

Third wave. Mandatory vaccination. Travel reopenings.
crackdown

Two Opposition Activists Handed 10-Year Prison Sentences

In a case branded “political,” a former Open Russia regional coordinator and her husband were found guilty on drugs charges.
assistance shipment

Ukraine Sends Barbed Wire to Lithuania for Belarus Border

Lithuania accuses Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately encouraging unauthorized arrivals of migrants in retaliation for sanctions.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.