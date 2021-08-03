Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Tally of Medals for Russian Athletes

Updated:
Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Russian athletes are competing in the Tokyo Olympics under a neutral Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) flag due to a ban stemming from state-sponsored doping violations.

The ROC is currently in fifth place overall, with 13 gold medals, 21 silver medals and 18 bronze medals, totaling 52 medals so far.

Here’s a running list of medals they’ve won so far:

Aug. 3

Gymnastics

— Bronze men's horizontal bar for Nikita Nagornyy, 24.

Wrestling

— Gold men's Greco-Roman 97kg for Musa Evloev, 28.

Aug. 2

Shooting

— Silver men's 50m rifle three positions for Sergey Kamenskiy, 33.

Gymnastics

Bronze women's floor for Angelina Melinkova, 21.

— Silver men's vault for Denis Ablyazin, 28.

Cycling

— Bronze women's team sprint for ROC.

Wrestling

— Bronze men's Greco-Roman 60kg for Sergey Emelin, 26.

— Bronze men's Greco-Roman 130kg for Sergey Semenov, 25.

Aug. 1

Boxing

— Bronze light heavyweight for Imam Khataev, 26.

— Bronze welterweight for Andrey Zamkovoy, 34.

Tennis

— Gold mixed doubles for Andrey Rublev, 23 and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 30.

— Silver men's singles for Karen Kanchanov, 25.

— Silver mixed doubles for Aslan Karatsev, 27 and Elena Vesnina, 35.

Fencing

— Silver men's team foil for ROC.

Gymnastics

— Silver women's uneven bars for Anastasia Illiankova, 20.

July 31

Shooting

— Bronze women's 50m rifle for Yulia Karimova, 27. 

— Silver women's 50m rifle for Yulia Zykova, 25.

Fencing

— Gold women's team sabre for ROC.

July 30

Swimming

— Silver men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay for ROC.

Judo

Bronze men's +100kg for Tamerlan Bashev, 25.

Fencing

— Silver men's epee team for ROC.

Archery

— Silver women's individual for Elena Osipova, 28.

Rowing

— Silver women's single sculls for Haanna Prakatsen, 28.

Shooting

— Gold women's 25m pistol for Vitalina Batsarashkina, 24.

July 29

Gymnastics:

— Bronze women's artistic all-round for Angelina Melnikova, 21.

Rowing:

— Silver women's pair for ROC; Elena Oriabinskaia, 27 and Vasilia Stepanova, 28.

Judo:

— Bronze men's ~100 kg for Niiaz Iliasov, 25.

Fencing:

— Gold women's team foil for ROC. 

Swimming:

— Gold men's 200m backstroke for Evgeny Rylov, 24. 

July 28

Judo:

Bronze women's ~70 kg for Madina Taimazova, 22.

Basketball

— Silver men's 3v3 basketball for ROC.

— Silver women's 3v3 basketball for ROC.

Swimming: 

— Bronze 100m freestyle for Kliment Kolesnikov, 21.

Gymnastics: 

— Bronze men's artistic gymnastics for Nikita Nagornyy, 24.

July 27

Swimming 

— Gold men’s 100 meters backstroke for Evgeny Rylov, 24. 

— Silver men’s 100m backstroke for Kliment Kolesnikov, 21.

Gymnastics

— Gold women's artistic gymnastics team finals for ROC.

Taekwondo

— Gold men’s +80 kilograms for Larin Vladislav, 25.

Shooting

— Silver mixed 10m air pistol for ROC.

— Bronze mixed 10m air rifle for ROC.

July 26

Taekwondo 

— Gold men’s 80 kilograms for Maksim Khramtsov, 23. 

Fencing 

— Gold women’s sabre individual for Sofia Pozdniakova, 24. 

— Silver women’s sabre individual for Sofya Velikaya, 36. 

Diving

— Bronze men’s synchronized 10m platform.

Gymnastics

— Gold men's artistic gymnastics team finals for ROC.

July 25

Shooting

— Gold women’s 10m air pistol for Vitalina Batsaraskina, 24. 

Archery

— Silver women’s team archery for ROC.

Fencing

— Bronze women’s foil individual for Larisa Korobeynikova, 34.

— Silver women’s foil individual for Inna Deriglazova, 31. 

Taekwondo

— Silver women’s 57kg for Tayiana Minina.

July 24

Shooting

— Silver women’s 10m air rifle for Anastasiia Galashina, 24. 

Taekwondo

— Bronze men’s 58kg for Mikhail Artamonov, 24.

Read more about: Olympics , Tokyo

Read more

olympic accusations

U.S. Swimmer Accuses Russia's Rylov of Doping in Olympics Row

The American claimed he was "swimming in a race that's probably not clean," sparking an angry denial from Moscow.
Olympics

First Ever Russian Curling Medal Could Be Stripped After Doping Allegations

Krushelnitsky said he had never taken banned substances and said it was "devoid of common sense."
Olympics

Russian Fans Defy Neutral Status at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, in Photos

Fans at the opening ceremony more than made up for Russian athletes' neutral status at the Winter Games
Olympics

Russian Olympic Athlete’s Facebook Post Attacked by Trolls

Russian trolls attacked a Facebook by Olympic athlete Daria Klishina on Monday, calling her “treasonous” and unpatriotic.

Klishina, a long jumper...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.