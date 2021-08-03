Russian LGBT Family Featured in Ad Flees Country Over Death Threats

A Russian same-sex family who received death threats after their appearance in an organic retailer’s since-deleted promotional material said they have fled the country. The family and Russia’s VkusVill grocery chain were last month targeted in what appeared to be a coordinated hate campaign after a nationalist and homophobic group spread the ad on social media.

yumalevel / instagram

Yuma, the family’s matriarch, posted a photo to Instagram showing the four-member family surrounded by palm trees and waving an LGBT flag on Sunday. “We’re safe, we’re resting. We don’t have to hide our happiness to be a family,” Yuma wrote. “It was a difficult ordeal for all of us; we’re all in an uneasy psychological state.” Her daughter Mila geotagged her Monday Instagram post as “Barcelona” and said she was seeking help with employment after leaving Russia on short notice. “Sadly, we were left without a job and without a home because of this difficult situation with VkusVill,” she wrote.