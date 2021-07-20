Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Gets Sneak Peek of 'Checkmate' Stealth Fighter Jet

By AFP
Updated:
A prototype of Russia's new Sukhoi Checkmate Fighter. Alexey Nikolsky / Pool / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin got a sneak peek Tuesday of a next-generation stealth fighter jet dubbed "The Checkmate" ahead of the official unveiling later in the day.

A new Sukhoi stealth fighter is due to go on display at a biennial airshow outside Moscow Tuesday, and Putin was given a first look, the Rostec defense and technology giant said.

"The head of the Rostec state corporation, Sergei Chemezov, and the general director of United Aircraft Corporation, Yury Slyusar, showed Putin the new Checkmate fighter jet," Rostec said in a statement.

The aircraft was being kept in a hangar with the words "The Checkmate" written in large white lettering in English, according to an AFP photographer at the exhibition.

Rostec describes the aircraft as a fifth-generation light single-engine fighter jet that incorporates "innovative solutions" including artificial intelligence.

The official unveiling is scheduled for 15:00 GMT Tuesday.

But the plane will not perform any flights, a Rostec spokesman told AFP.

Putin praised Russia's aviation industry as he unveiled the biennial MAKS air show earlier Tuesday.

"Russian aviation has great potential for development, and our aircraft industry continues to create new competitive aircraft," Putin said.

Putin has made investing in the army and developing new weaponry a priority over his two-decade rule. 

Russia has boasted of developing several weapons that circumvent existing defense systems, including the Sarmat intercontinental missiles and Burevestnik cruise missiles.

Read more about: Rostec , Putin , Defense

Read more

swift mobilization

Putin Orders Massive Snap Military Drills

The drills will involve 150,000 personnel and hundreds of aircraft and naval vessels to ensure "security in Russia's southwest."
war games

Putin Oversees Nuclear Submarine Drills Across Russia

The large-scale exercises come at a time of growing concerns over a new arms race between Russia and the West.
Defense

90% of Russian Military Votes for Supreme Commander Vladimir Putin

Putin won 100 percent of the votes from Russian military personnel stationed in Syria.
Defense

Putin Expands Power of Russia’s Federal Guards to 'Information Warfare'

The decree authorizes Federal Guards to counter cyberattacks and protect the personal data of public servants.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.