Russian Prosecutors Seek 6-Year Suspended Sentence for U.S. Investor Calvey

Russian prosecutors have asked for a six-year suspended sentence for American investor Michael Calvey in an embezzlement case that has sent shockwaves through the Russian business establishment, Calvey’s lawyer confirmed to The Moscow Times on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s court hearing, Calvey slammed the request, saying his innocence was fully proven in documents obtained by the prosecution, and expressed disbelief that they continued to pursue the case given the lack of evidence. “Today the prosecutors themselves acknowledged that not one witness can confirm the facts of the accusation.”

According to Calvey, prosecutors claimed the lack of evidence was in fact proof of an effective cover-up.

“It would be funny if it weren’t so serious,” he said.