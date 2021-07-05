Khodorkovsky Says Ready to Relocate His Russia-Based Journalists Facing ‘Next Purge’

Exiled former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky has said he plans to relocate the employees of his media projects out of Russia or close them altogether over state pressure on dissent. Khodorkovsky launched the Open Media and MBKh Media outlets in 2017 after Russian authorities blacklisted as “undesirable” his pro-democracy NGO Open Russia, banning its activities within the country. Last week, Russian prosecutors added four other Khodorkovsky-linked civil society and educational groups, all based abroad, to its list of “undesirable” organizations.

I’m ready to relocate members of my media projects out of the country. With the level of pressure the government is currently putting on my people, I’ll do my best at protecting them by either relocating the projects out of Russia or stopping them altogether. — Mikhail Khodorkovsky (English) (@mbk_center) July 2, 2021

“With the level of pressure the government is currently putting on my people, I’ll do my best at protecting them by either relocating the projects out of Russia or stopping them altogether,” Khodorkovsky tweeted Friday. “I don’t have the confidence to say that people known as opposition journalists, those who openly express their position, will not become the next target of the purge.” At least one journalist, MBKh Media’s Alexander Skrylnikov who goes by Syrnikov, confirmed that he had fled Russia without specifying whether he had relocated as part of Khodorkovsky’s pledge. “Life in Russia was getting more difficult and dangerous for me every day. I left the country, leaving people dear to my heart here,” Skrylnikov tweeted Thursday.