Russian Security Forces Unable to Get QR Codes to Dine Out in Moscow

Employees of Russia’s security services are unable to obtain the official QR codes necessary for dining out in Moscow under current coronavirus restrictions, a Federal Protection Service (FSO) source said Thursday.

All Moscow restaurants and cafes now require patrons to present a QR code proving their vaccination, recent recovery from Covid-19 or negative PCR test result in order to dine indoors. The QR codes are generated by the city’s official portal using data stored in the city medical database.

An FSO employee in Moscow who spoke to The Moscow Times on condition of anonymity confirmed that its members are unable to use the city’s QR code system.

“It’s true. They told us it will be fixed this week or early next week. We have all been vaccinated so it would be good to get the code,” the employee said.