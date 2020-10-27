Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Reports Record Daily Coronavirus Deaths

Russia’s official number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,547,774, the fourth-highest in the world. Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

Russia has confirmed a record daily coronavirus death toll at 320 fatalities Tuesday as the country seeks to slow a record-breaking surge in cases with new restrictions. 

The previous record death toll of 317 Covid-19 deaths was recorded less than a week ago last Wednesday.

Tuesday's increase brings Russia’s overall Covid-19 death toll, as reported by the national information center that collates daily figures from regional centers, to 26,589. Monthly state statistics and experts have suggested the real death toll is at least double that figure.

Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak with around one-quarter of daily Covid-19 deaths, confirmed 61 fatalities. The city now accounts for 6,503 of Russia's Covid-19 deaths.

The record daily death toll comes one day after Russia saw its highest daily increase of 17,347 new Covid-19 infections. It added 16,550 new infections Tuesday.

Russia’s official number of cases stands at 1,547,774, the fourth-highest in the world.

The surge in new infections and deaths comes as authorities announced a nationwide mask mandate starting Wednesday and ordered restaurants and other nightlife establishments to close after 11 p.m.

Authorities had introduced unpopular lockdown measures in the spring, including bans on taking non-essential walks outside, when Russia saw fewer than 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases on average. 

During the second wave, they have introduced targeted measures at what are deemed to be Covid-19 hotspots and are urging residents to follow health guidelines until mass production of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine begins in the next few months. 

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

opinion Mark Galeotti

No Victory Day for Sobyanin, or the Other Regional Bosses

Even in the best-case scenario, the victory parade will mean more infections across Russia.
back to work

'I Am Healthy,' Chechen Chief Says After Virus Hospitalization Rumors

Kadyrov didn't seem to directly deny having been in hospital, even saying he can get ill like any other person.
economies on hold

Russia Postpones BRICS, SCO Summits in July Over Pandemic

The Kremlin said new dates would be decided depending on the virus situation of participating countries.
getting candid

‘It’s All Bullsh*t,’ Russia’s Coronavirus Information Chief Says of Virus Fears

“It’s all exaggerated....Why has the whole world been destroyed? That I don’t know.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.