Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Foiled IS Attacks in Moscow, South

By AFP
The FSB regularly claims to have intercepted terrorist plots, including by the IS. Donat Sorokin / TASS

Russia said Thursday it had killed an alleged member of the Islamic State jihadist group and arrested another, accusing them of planning simultaneous attacks in Moscow and the southern region of Astrakhan.

"Acting on the instructions of the leaders of the terrorist structure, two citizens of Russia planned a simultaneous attack on residents of Moscow and the Astrakhan region with the use of firearms and knives in crowded places," Russia's FSB security service said in a statement.

The security service said that the attacker in Astrakhan put up "armed resistance" and was "neutralized with return fire," while the second attacker was detained in the Russian capital. It added that security officers were unharmed.

While inspecting the residences of the attackers, the FSB said it found "automatic firearms and ammunition, an F-1 grenade, as well as religious extremist literature."

The FSB regularly claims to have intercepted terrorist plots, including by the IS.

The security service in December said it had foiled an attack planned by a cell loyal to the IS in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, arresting four people.

In April 2017, IS claimed responsibility for the killing of two traffic policemen in Astrakhan, which lies several hundred kilometers northeast of the volatile North Caucasus region.

Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

Read more about: Terrorism

Read more

Terrorism

Russia’s Tor Node Administrator Acquitted of Terrorism Charges

Bogatov was charged with inciting terrorism for alleged online calls for riots on Moscow’s Red Square.
Terrorism

11 Terror Suspects in Custody, One Year After St. Petersburg Metro Bombing

April 3 marks the one-year anniversary of the terror bombing that killed 15 people in a subway car in St. Petersburg.
Syria

Russia Arrests 60 Organizers of Islamic State Fighters Pipeline in Moscow

The organizers are suspected of smuggling Islamic State fighters from Russia to Iraq and Syria.
Terrorism

Putin, Before Vote, Says Russia Has Thwarted Hundreds of Foreign Spies

Putin boasted Russia had thwarted more than 400 foreign spies last year and called on the FSB to block further foreign attempts to obtain information on...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.