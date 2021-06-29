Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Won't Hit 60% Vaccination Target By Autumn, Kremlin Says as Virus Surges

Russia's goal of reaching herd immunity through vaccination has been delayed by a lagging public uptake. Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS

Russia will not meet its widely publicized goal of reaching herd immunity against coronavirus through vaccination by this fall, the Kremlin said Tuesday as the country struggles against the highly infectious Delta variant, record-breaking deaths and a lagging vaccine uptake.

President Vladimir Putin’s office made the admission after the independent Dozhd broadcaster reported that the Kremlin has lowered its vaccination target to 30-35% from the initial 60% by Sept. 1. Health officials told Dozhd, which reported that unvaccinated people with antibodies would now be counted toward the 60%, they have not changed their vaccination targets.

“It’s obvious that it won’t be possible to vaccinate 60%,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “This level of vaccination will not be reached, so the deadlines will shift to the right.”

Russia was the world’s first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine last August and has authorized three more shots in the months since. 

Still, vaccination rates stalled in May despite free vaccinations and a range of perks offered by the authorities to meet the initial goal of reaching herd immunity, with polls showing Russia as one of the world's most vaccine-skeptic countries.

“We see that demand for vaccines began more or less growing only this week. Uptake was unfortunately low despite the fact that the state created opportunities” to get free shots, Peskov said.

Two weeks ago, Moscow led more than a dozen Russian regions by making vaccination compulsory for workers who interact with the public. The Kremlin has insisted that its promise that vaccination is voluntary remains intact despite the growing list of regions and industries that marry vaccination mandates with restrictions against unvaccinated people.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Monday that demand for vaccinations has since picked up, leading to 23 million Russians receiving at least one vaccine dose, while independent tallies place the number at 22.1 million, or 15.18% of the population. Several regions reported vaccine shortages in recent days as a result.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Vaccine , Kremlin

Read more

DANGEROUS MUTATION

Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Less Effective Against South African Variant – U.S. Study

Sputnik V developers have criticized the study, branding the conclusions and methodology “weak.” 
mix and match

Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine Can Be ‘Updated’ With New Strains, Developer Says

The technology would offer better protection against new, more-contagious strains of the virus, developers say.
skepticism down

More Russian Doctors Trust Coronavirus Vaccine – Poll

Sixty-nine percent of Russian doctors trust Sputnik V as safe and effective, significantly higher than their trust levels toward foreign vaccines.
SLOW PROGRESS

Despite Early Start, Russia Says Only 1.5% Population Vaccinated

Around 2.2 million Russians have been partially vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.