4 Pussy Riot Members Detained in Moscow

At least four members of the activist group Pussy Riot have been detained in Moscow less than a week after a fellow member was jailed on suspicion of planning to disrupt the ongoing Euro 2020 football championship, media reported Tuesday. The detentions began in the early hours of Tuesday with Alexander Sofeyev and his photographer friend, according to the police-monitoring website OVD-Info. Both were charged with drinking in public over a bottle of wine allegedly found in Sofeyev’s backpack.

Later at noon, police detained Pussy Riot member and municipal deputy Lucy Shtein, who was followed by Anna Kuzminykh and, hours later, founding member Maria Alyokhina. Both Shtein and Alyokhina are already under house arrest over street rallies in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Police also reportedly detained Olga Shalina, a member of the “Other Russia” anti-Putin coalition. Alyokhina, Kuzminykh, Sofeyev and Shalina were reportedly kept in custody overnight at different police stations across Moscow. Moscow's Basmanny District Court sentenced Sofeyev to 15 days of administrative arrest on charges of petty hooliganism, Interfax cited his lawyer as saying. OVD-Info reported that Shtein and Alyokhina were charged with disobeying police orders. A Moscow court found Pussy Riot member Veronika Nikulshina guilty on the same charges last Thursday and ruled to jail her for 15 days.