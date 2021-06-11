Russia Places Exiled Navalny Aide on Wanted List

An exiled top associate of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Friday that Russian authorities have put him on a wanted list on suspicion of committing an unspecified crime. Ivan Zhdanov, the former director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) which a Russian court declared “extremist” earlier this week, has been living in Lithuania to avoid being jailed in Russia.

“I don’t know what the search is related to, probably with the dozen criminal cases brought against me. It’s difficult to figure out which one,” Zhdanov wrote on Instagram. Interfax reported that the Interior Ministry’s database of wanted persons only specifies that Zhdanov is “wanted on a Criminal Code article,” without specifying the crime. The Interior Ministry has not officially commented on Zhdanov’s status. The police search comes amid what the opposition calls a pressure campaign on dissenters three months ahead of key parliamentary elections, with a new law banning anyone affiliated with Navalny’s “extremist” groups from seeking office. Several Navalny associates including Zhdanov have faced a number of lawsuits over FBK’s high-profile investigations alleging large-scale corruption among Russia’s political and business elite. Russian courts have consistently sided with the plaintiffs and ordered the opposition to pay large fines for what they ruled to be false or defamatory information.