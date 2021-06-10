Russian Prisoners to Build Siberian Railway Line

Russia's prison service on Thursday said that convicts would be sent to construct a new section of the Baikal-Amur Mainline track (BAM) in Siberia, a railway partially built by Gulag prisoners.

Amid labour shortages Russian government officials have discussed plans to use prison labour for major construction projects but they insist there are no plans to revive the Stalin-era Gulag practice.

The BAM track spans over 4,000 kilometers running from Lake Baikal in eastern Siberia to the Sea of Japan in the Far East.

Conceived in the 1930s, it was one of the largest and most costly projects of the Soviet Union that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Gulag prisoners sent to the labour camps under dictator Joseph Stalin.

"An agreement was signed on the intent to use convict labour and create a site that functions as a correctional facility," state news agency RIA Novosti quoted a spokesman for Russia's Federal Prison Service (FSIN) as saying.