Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Prisoners to Build Siberian Railway Line

By AFP
Planned railroad track spans over 4,000 kilometers running from Lake Baikal in eastern Siberia to the Sea of Japan in the Far East. Flickr / Sergei F

Russia's prison service on Thursday said that convicts would be sent to construct a new section of the Baikal-Amur Mainline track (BAM) in Siberia, a railway partially built by Gulag prisoners.

Amid labour shortages Russian government officials have discussed plans to use prison labour for major construction projects but they insist there are no plans to revive the Stalin-era Gulag practice.

The BAM track spans over 4,000 kilometers running from Lake Baikal in eastern Siberia to the Sea of Japan in the Far East.

Conceived in the 1930s, it was one of the largest and most costly projects of the Soviet Union that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Gulag prisoners sent to the labour camps under dictator Joseph Stalin.

"An agreement was signed on the intent to use convict labour and create a site that functions as a correctional facility," state news agency RIA Novosti quoted a spokesman for Russia's Federal Prison Service (FSIN) as saying.

Alexander Tchernoyarov, who heads one of the main companies involved in the project, pointed to a "serious shortage of manpower", with many migrant workers unable to enter Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian military said in April that it would contribute to the modernisation of the BAM track but more manpower was needed to fill the 15,000 vacant positions.

Around 40,000 prisoners died when building the railway in the 1930s, but many researchers consider this figure to be an underestimate.

"It will not be a Gulag," FSIN head Alexander Kalashnikov told rights officials in May, speaking of plans to use prison labour.

He added that the labourers would enjoy "decent conditions" and receive a salary.

The new section of the BAM railway will be 340 kilometres long and work is set to begin in the spring. 

In March, the prison service said it was considering whether to mobilise convicts to clean up pollution in the Arctic.

Read more about: Russian Railways , Prison

Read more

unwelcome arrival

Russia Warns 'Obliged' to Detain Kremlin Critic Navalny on Return

Navalny said he planned to return to Russia from Germany on Sunday despite a number of legal threats.
prison labor

Russia to Recruit Convicts to Clean Up Arctic Pollution

An agreement has already been reached with authorities in the Krasnoyarsk region to start clean-up work in Norilsk.
out of sight

Russia Eyes ‘Prison-Free’ Cities

Activists have sounded the alarm that the move could violate prisoners’ rights and complicate visits by lawyers and relatives.
Prison

Russia’s Top Court Says Boss’s Orders Don’t Justify Prison Torture

A series of abuse scandals rocked the national penitentiary system earlier this year.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.