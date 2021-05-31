Israel Blacklists Travel to Russia Due to Coronavirus Risk

Israel has prohibited its citizens and residents from travelling to Russia after placing the country on a travel blacklist, the Israeli Ministry of Health said Sunday.

The ministry said Russia was one of a number of countries where the risk of coronavirus remained high and banned its citizens from travelling to Russia from Monday until at least June 13.

In addition to Russia, Israel’s travel black list includes Argentina, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey. Travel to these countries is prohibited apart from in exceptional cases which require prior approval from a government agency.