Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Allows Tourists with Hotel Bookings to Stay Up to 6 Months in Russia

Current coronavirus restrictions limit travel to and from Russia. Artyom Korotayev / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Wednesday easing restrictions on tourists coming to Russia by allowing them to stay in the country for up to 6 months if they have hotel bookings.

“The law allows the issuance of ordinary tourist visas for up to six months for citizens of all countries, regardless of the ‘principle of reciprocity’ — the existence of a similar policy of these countries in relation to tourists from the Russian Federation,” it states. 

Current coronavirus restrictions limit travel to and from Russia to a handful of countries where daily case numbers are deemed safe.

Previously, foreigners could obtain a tourist visa for up to one month, or up to six months on the basis of the principle of reciprocity.

Earlier in May, Russia said it will welcome foreign football fans attending this summer’s UEFA Euro 2020 championship visa-free.

Read more about: Tourism

Read more

STAYCATION

Russia Wants to Spark a Domestic Tourism Boom. Will It Work?

The government is telling Russians to explore their homeland, and borders remain shut. 
NO VACATIONS

Russian Tourism Might Not Recover to Pre-Coronavirus Levels Until 2021

Officials warn that only gradual resumptions of travel will be possible this year.
easier access

Russia Seeks to Revive Coronavirus-Hit Tourism Industry By Cutting Visa Red Tape

Tourists would be able to get multiple-entry visas valid for up to five years if the changes take effect.
fatal collision

2 Russian Children Killed in Thai Boat Crash

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the law enforcement authority that handles major crimes, has announced an inspection into the incident.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.