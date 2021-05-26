Russia Allows Tourists with Hotel Bookings to Stay Up to 6 Months in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Wednesday easing restrictions on tourists coming to Russia by allowing them to stay in the country for up to 6 months if they have hotel bookings.

“The law allows the issuance of ordinary tourist visas for up to six months for citizens of all countries, regardless of the ‘principle of reciprocity’ — the existence of a similar policy of these countries in relation to tourists from the Russian Federation,” it states.

Current coronavirus restrictions limit travel to and from Russia to a handful of countries where daily case numbers are deemed safe.

Previously, foreigners could obtain a tourist visa for up to one month, or up to six months on the basis of the principle of reciprocity.

Earlier in May, Russia said it will welcome foreign football fans attending this summer’s UEFA Euro 2020 championship visa-free.