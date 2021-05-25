Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin-Biden Summit Set for June 16 in Geneva

The White House said a date and location for the summit will be announced later. AP / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden will hold their first summit in Geneva on June 16, the Kremlin and the White House said Tuesday. 

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin and Biden will discuss “the current state and prospects for further development of Russian-American relations, issues of strategic stability” in addition to cooperation in the fight against coronavirus and regional conflicts.

A White House readout said the leaders plan to address a “full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship.

The back-to-back announcements follow meetings between the countries’ top diplomats and security chiefs in preparation for the summit in recent weeks.

The Putin-Biden summit sets the stage for a new chapter in the fraught U.S.-Russian relationship.

Since taking over the White House in January, Biden has taken a firm line against Russia — going as far as describing Putin as a "killer" — in sharp contrast to his predecessor, Donald Trump, who was accused of complacency toward the Russian leader. Biden previously met Putin in his capacity as vice president in 2011.

There were some signs of thawing relations before the meeting when the White House announced it would not sanction the main company involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany and its managing director.

The Biden administration still imposed sanctions against some entities, but it wants to avoid antagonizing Berlin and in doing so has cleared a major obstacle for the pipeline to go ahead.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Putin , Biden

Read more

FIRST SUMMIT

Biden Says 'Hope and Expectation' for Putin Meeting in June

A summit has not been confirmed but a Putin advisor has said planning is underway.
missed opportunity

Russia Says Regrets U.S. 'Passed Up' Chance for Putin-Biden Talks

"One more opportunity has been passed up to look for a way out of the dead end in Russia-U.S. ties," the Foreign Ministry said. 
two cents

Turkey’s Erdogan Criticizes Biden Over ‘Killer’ Putin Remark

"Mr. Biden's comment about Putin does not suit a head of state," Erdogan said.
one on one

Putin Invites Biden to Virtual Talks

The invite comes after Biden described Putin as a "killer," remarks that sparked the biggest crisis in bilateral relations in years.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.