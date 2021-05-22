Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Police Break Up Opposition Meeting

By AFP
Updated:
Alexander Bondarchuk, a municipal deputy in the Siberian city of Noyabrsk. t.me/galiamina

Police on Saturday broke up a meeting of independent, elected Russian opposition figures, saying they had failed to observe coronavirus health restrictions, participants said.

The May 22-23 forum brought together representatives from 30 regions to coordinate their campaign for the September legislative elections.

Ahead of the vote, the authorities have cranked up pressure on the opposition, and particularly on supporters of leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in jail.

NGO OVD-Info said at least four people were arrested on the sidelines of the forum in the northwestern town of Veliki Novgorod.

Activist Yulia Galiamina, who was questioned, said the meeting had been declared "illegal" because more than the official limit of 30 people attended.

The authorities moved in because "they do not want people to live normally," she wrote on Twitter.

Another participant, Sergei Vlassov, posted on Telegram that all those present in the building where the meeting was held had been fined for infringing pandemic health regulations.

Police had already intervened against a forum of elected local opposition representatives in Moscow in mid-March, arresting about 200 people.

Security forces said the meeting had been organized "in violation of health regulations" and some of the participants were "members of organizations with undesirable activities."

Since the start of the year, the main restrictions against the spread of the virus have been lifted and major gatherings not involving the opposition have been allowed to go ahead.

Read more about: Elections , Opposition

Read more

Midnight raids

Kremlin Critic Navalny’s Offices Raided Ahead of Moscow Vote

Video from the aftermath showed empty computer server racks, open safes and a half-empty video studio.
Couch surfing

Russian Police Drag Opposition Candidate Onto Street on Couch to be Detained

“I don’t know what to say,” the incredulous Sobol said as she was carried down a set of stairs.
opposition rally

Moscow Opposition Rallies for Fair Elections, 39 Detained

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Moscow on Sunday to demand fair elections.
Sobchak

Sobchak Announces New Political Party 'For Change'

Former tycoon turned opposition politician Mikhail Khodorkovsky has reportedly given his blessing to the new party.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.