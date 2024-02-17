Russia’s Opposition in Exile Calls on EU Not to Recognize Putin’s Election

A month before Russia’s presidential election, certain to be won again by President Vladimir Putin, the country’s anti-war opposition in exile admits that it is unable to influence the results but hopes the West will “do the right thing.”

None of Putin’s opponents will be able to participate in the March election or organize independent monitoring of the vote, while the Kremlin is expected to claim a high-score victory in the polls.

The only thing left for Russia’s opposition — most of whom had to flee the country to remain free — is to try to show that Putin’s support among Russian citizens is not that high but artificially inflated by propaganda.

With many Russian citizens opposed to the country’s war in Ukraine, Brussels should not recognize Putin as a legitimate president after the polls, the country’s opposition has urged.

“The Kremlin is trying to send a propaganda message to the whole world — that supposedly 85% of Russians are in favor of Putin,” Leonid Volkov, former chief of staff of the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the former head of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF), said in Brussels on Wednesday.

The idea is to signal that “Putin cannot be defeated unless all of Russia is defeated — and this is unlikely,” Volkov added.

The Kremlin was tasking regional authorities with ensuring that 80% of the votes go to the Russian leader, independent outlet Meduza reported last summer.

According to Volkov, who cited the results of a November telephone survey of Russians conducted by the ACF, in reality, support for Putin is below 50%.

However, some independent experts criticized the methodology used by Navalny’s supporters and put the results of the study into doubt.

At present, no independent sociological centers are operating in Russia to publish credible survey results.

“Putin talks about denazification, about the LGBT threat. And in reality, Russians want the war to end as soon as possible,” Volkov said.

‘Against Putin at noon’

Participants in a recent European Parliament event — including Vladimir Milov, a former Russian deputy energy minister who lives in exile and opposes Putin, and exiled lawyer Vadim Prokhorov, head of the Free Russia Foundation — all joined together to urge Russians to go to the polling stations at noon on March 17, the last day of the three-day voting.

They said that Russian voters queuing outside polling stations on the last voting day at noon should help show how people don’t support Putin, which could be a big contrast to empty polling stations on other days.

“The issue of the election’s recognition of legitimacy is an extremely important and sensitive one for the Putin regime,” said Prokhorov, who defended imprisoned opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, sentenced to 25 years in prison for state treason.