Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

St. Petersburg Opposition Leader Battles 2 Namesakes in Upcoming Elections – Reports

Boris Vishnevsky. Alex Brusser / Facebook

St. Petersburg residents will be faced with a unique choice when they head to the polls in this fall's elections: Which of the three Boris Vishnevskys should get their vote?

The Russian city’s most vocal opposition politician is running for both the local legislative assembly and federal parliament in September, and authorities appear to be adopting the tried-and-true method of fielding “spoiler” candidates to trick voters into splitting the protest vote.

Two months after Boris Vishnevsky announced his plans, the Fontanka.ru news website reported Saturday that two more “Boris Vishnevskys” have now filed to run for the St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly. One of them is also reportedly running for the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.

The only way to tell the difference between the three Vishnevskys is by their age and patronymic, the latter of which is typically listed on the ballot.

The namesake candidates are a throwback to a political tactic that was first used against Sergei Mironov, who chairs one of three “systemic opposition” parties in the Duma, in the late 1990s, according to Fontanka. 

The independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper said it traced the two spoiler candidates to persons who may have changed their last names to Vishnevsky. Both men refused to speak with Novaya Gazeta's reporter when reached by phone and did not answer questions sent to them on social media, the newspaper reported.

The original Vishnevsky has linked the tactic to his popularity with the St. Petersburg electorate and expressed confidence in voters’ ability to tell him apart from the spoilers.

“In my opinion, they’re giving me quite good publicity,” Vishnevsky, 65, told Fontanka.

Vishnevsky added that the registration of two namesake candidates by the St. Petersburg election commission “is a high assessment of my record.”

“I’ll explain where the real one is and where the fakes are.”

The pro-Kremlin United Russia party, whose approval ratings are at an all-time low due to stagnating real incomes, unpopular measures like pension reforms, is seeking to hang onto its supermajority in the Duma when Russians head to the polls in September.

Observers say a recent wave of police raids and detentions of opposition figures, as well as tightened election laws that shut out allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, are an attempt to clear the field of United Russia’s opponents.

Vishnevsky, a member of the liberal Yabloko party, has previously faced what appeared to be a coordinated smear campaign by the notorious pro-Kremlin “troll factory” accusing him of sexually harassing his university students.

Read more

WEEKEND PROFILE

‘I’m Ready to Go to Prison’: The 26-Year-Old Taking On Russia’s Ruling Party

Roman Yuneman is counting on a mix of nationalism and local activism to win a State Duma seat from United Russia.
Midnight raids

Kremlin Critic Navalny’s Offices Raided Ahead of Moscow Vote

Video from the aftermath showed empty computer server racks, open safes and a half-empty video studio.
News Analysis

What Appeared to Be a United Opposition During Moscow’s Vote Protests Is Fraying — Again

A sudden switch in strategy by core opposition leaders has left some supporters confused.
Off the ballot

Opposition Barred From St. Petersburg Election Ahead of Vote

A number of obstacles are preventing opposition politicians from registering as candidates.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.