Russian Authorities Battle to Contain New Arctic Oil Spill

Authorities in the northern Russian republic of Komi have declared an emergency this week after roughly seven tons of crude oil spilled into local soil and waterways, threatening the area’s ecosystems and populated areas.

The spill was likely the result of an accident at a pipeline operated by Russian oil producer Lukoil, officials have determined. It comes nearly a year after a leak from a fuel storage facility operated by Russian mining giant Nornickel led to the worst Arctic oil spill in history.

According to local media, the leak came from a pipeline that connects the Oshskoye oil field in the neighboring Nenets autonomous district to a nearby Lukoil storage facility. The oil reached the Kolva river and traveled downstream to Usinsk, a town of 45,000 people located 2,000 kilometers northeast of Moscow.

On Thursday, Lukoil officials said that around 150 employees were working to contain the spill. Initial estimates said roughly four tons of crude oil contaminated 1.27 hectares of ground around the pipeline, while three tons entered the Kolva river and moved downstream to populated areas.