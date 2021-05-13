Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

World’s Youngest Crypto Billionaire Vitalik Buterin Donates $1Bln to Virus-Hit India

Vitalik Buterin, 27, became the world’s youngest crypto billionaire last week after ether prices surged to $3,500. John Phillips / Getty Images for TechCrunch / Flickr

Vitalik Buterin, the Russian-born co-founder of the Ethereum digital currency and the world’s youngest crypto billionaire, has donated more than $1 billion to coronavirus-stricken India’s relief fund.

The Russian-Canadian programmer moved $1.2 billion worth of dog-themed SHIB meme tokens on Wednesday and about $600,000 in Ether and Maker tokens last month, Forbes reported, citing Buterin’s publicly disclosed crypto wallet. 

Buterin’s donations went to the India Covid Relief Fund, which was set up by Sandeep Nailwal, a fellow crypto entrepreneur and co-founder of the Ethereum scaling platform Polygon, as India battled a deadly Covid-19 surge.

India’s coronavirus death toll passed a quarter-million this week, a number experts warn could be much higher. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned that the Indian strain first detected last year has spread to dozens of countries.

“We plan to do a thoughtful liquidation to ensure we meet our Covid relief goals,” the fund said on Twitter. “We have decided to convert the donation slowly over a period of time.”

Buterin’s moves have caused token prices to drop by between 30% and 65%, Forbes reported Wednesday, explaining that the amount of actual aid reaching Indian charities could go down as a result. 

Nailwal pledged to SHIB investors that “we will not do anything which hurts any community [e]specially the retail community involved with $SHIB.”

Forbes reported that Buterin also donated millions of dollars in ether to the GiveWell nonprofit charity evaluator, as well as a foundation that works to extend human lifespan and an institute that develops safe AI technologies.

Buterin, 27, became the world’s youngest crypto billionaire last week after ether prices surged to $3,500 and his estimated 333,500 ether were valuated at over $1.1 billion. 

According to CNN, ether — which Buterin launched in 2015 — and bitcoin account for almost two-thirds of the global $2.3 trillion crypto market.

Read more about: India , Cryptocurrency

Read more

CRYPTO COFFERS

Russian Opposition Finds Refuge in Bitcoin

Putin critic Alexei Navalny’s team sees the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies as a useful tool for circumventing the Russian authorities.
ANTI-CRYPTO

Inside Russia’s Plans For a Digital Ruble

Russia's Central Bank is eyeing up a new “digital ruble” — a regulated, controlled and legal alternative to cryptocurrencies.
foreign interest

Russia to Send India 100M Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

Deliveries could begin as soon as late 2020, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said.
India

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

The Russian Ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin, has died at the age of 67.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.