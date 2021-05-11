Support The Moscow Times!
At Least 8 Killed in Russia School Shooting

Updated:
Sergei Malgavko / TASS

Updated to clarify the number of victims.

At least eight people have been killed in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan, officials said Tuesday.

President Vladmir Putin has called for "urgent" tightening of gun control restrictions in the wake of the shooting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

One of the victims was a teacher and the other seven were students at Kazan's School No. 175, the press service of the head of the republic of Tatarstan told state media.

Video posted by Telegram news channels shows children jumping out of the school's windows to the sounds of gunfire. The state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported that two more students died after jumping from a third-floor window, citing a source in the emergency services, but these deaths have not been confirmed.

Officers detained the shooter. Russian media outlets identified him as School No. 175 graduate Ilnaz Galyaviyev, 19, and reported that he announced his plans to commit the shooting on social media.

The regional Interior Ministry has denied that there were any accomplices after initial reports said that officers had killed a second shooter.

Eyewitnesses had reported an explosion at the school ahead of the shooting.

At least 20 people have been injured, RIA Novosti reported. TASS reported 32 injured people.

The regional prosecutor's office in the republic of Tatarstan said it has begun looking into the shooting and the regional prosecutor has been deployed to the scene.

Rustam Minnikhanov, the president of Tatarstan, also arrived at the school, according to the Kommersant business daily.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case of mass murder.

