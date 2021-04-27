Russian Journalists Detained After Covering Pro-Navalny Rallies

Russian police have detained journalists from two leading independent news outlets after they covered recent protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the Ekho Moskvy radio station reported Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the homes of Dozhd journalist Alexei Korostelev and Ekho Moskvy correspondent Oleg Ovcharenko early Tuesday and brought them to a Moscow police station, Ekho Moskvy and Dozhd reported.

The two journalists haven’t been charged with any crimes.