Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Rejects Western Concerns Over Hunger-Striking Navalny's Health

Updated:
The Kremlin said it is not monitoring Navalny’s health while he is on hunger strike in prison. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

The Kremlin on Monday rejected Western concerns over hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s health as supporters warn that he is at risk of dying in prison.

World leaders, celebrities and media organizations have called on President Vladimir Putin to allow Navalny see his doctors after the medics warned that he could suffer cardiac arrest at “any minute” amid his rapidly deteriorating health.

“We don’t take such statements made by representatives of other states in any way,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “This is not a concern that we take note of.”

“The state of health of convicts and prisoners on Russian territory cannot and should not be a topic of interest for them,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted him as saying.

Peskov added that the Kremlin is not monitoring Navalny’s health.

“I have no information about the prisoner in question’s health and therefore I cannot accept your claims about some kind of critical condition on faith alone,” he said at a daily briefing.

“The president in this case cannot take any actions in relation to monitoring the health of prisoners,” Peskov said. “All these processes are strictly regulated in prisons.”

Peskov's comments come after U.S. President Joe Biden called Navalny’s plight “totally unfair” and his national security adviser warned of “consequences” for Russia if Navalny dies. The European Union’s foreign ministers plan to discuss Navalny’s situation on Monday.

Navalny’s doctors said Sunday that they had once again been denied entry to the notorious penal colony where he is serving two and a half years on charges of violating parole under an old fraud conviction. The 44-year-old went on hunger strike on March 31 demanding outside medical assistance for a host of ailments.

His team has called for massive protests across some 80 Russian cities on Wednesday evening, just hours after Putin is set to deliver his state-of-the-nation address, in a bid to save his life.

Russian prison authorities said earlier Monday they have transferred Navalny to a medical ward at a different prison for “vitamin therapy.” Navalny’s team accused the authorities of attempting to hide him from his lawyers and dissuade people from attending Wednesday’s nationwide protests, which Russian police warned they will not allow to take place.

On Friday, Russian prosecutors asked a court to label Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and the network of his regional offices "extremist" organizations. The designation would outlaw the organizations in Russia and could result in jail time for their members or even supporters.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Navalny , Kremlin

Read more

sanctions spat

Navalny Fund’s Calls for U.S. Sanctions Confirms ‘Foreign Agent’ Status, Kremlin Says

The Anti-Corruption Foundation sent U.S. President Biden a list of Putin-linked individuals and others who it said should be sanctioned.
'empty noise'

No Need to Investigate Navalny’s 'Poisoning,' Kremlin Says

“We don't understand why our German colleagues are rushing to use the word ‘poisoning,’” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Corruption allegations

Kremlin Vows to Investigate Moscow Lawmaker Accused of Fraud Ahead of Elections

“They usually ignore [requests] or it’s a janitor who responds,” a State Duma member remarked.
Kremlin

Navalny Won’t Hand the Kremlin Freebies by Criticizing Sobchak

In his weekly YouTube show on Thursday, Navalny addressed concerns that Sobchak could split the liberal opposition ticket

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.