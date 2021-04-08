Russia Accuses Slovak Watchdog of Sputnik V ‘Sabotage,’ Demands Return of Vaccines

Sputnik V's official Twitter account on Thursday accused the Slovak Drug agency SUKL of a “disinformation campaign” against the Russian vaccine after the watchdog said the batch of 200,000 vaccines the country received differed from those reviewed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the medical journal The Lancet.

On Wednesday, media reported that SUKL told the country’s Health Ministry it had been unable to evaluate the risks and benefits of Sputnik V due to a lack of data and inconsistencies in dosages. SUKL on Thursday said that on top of the lack of data it believed the batch delivered to Slovakia was not the same as the test batches.

“SUKL has launched a disinformation campaign against #SputnikV and plans additional provocations. The statement from SIDC that the batch of Sputnik V delivered to Slovakia does not have the same characteristics as the vaccine described in The Lancet is fake news,” Sputnik V’s official account tweeted. The vaccine has yet to be approved by the EU.

“All Sputnik V batches are of the same quality and undergo rigorous quality control at the Gamaleya Institute,” the account said.