Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Accuses Slovak Watchdog of Sputnik V ‘Sabotage,’ Demands Return of Vaccines

Slovakia’s drug watchdog said the batch it received was not the same as well-reviewed test batches.

Slovakia, one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, received 200,000 doses of the Russian vaccine on March 1. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Sputnik V's official Twitter account on Thursday accused the Slovak Drug agency SUKL of a “disinformation campaign” against the Russian vaccine after the watchdog said the batch of 200,000 vaccines the country received differed from those reviewed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the medical journal The Lancet.

On Wednesday, media reported that SUKL told the country’s Health Ministry it had been unable to evaluate the risks and benefits of Sputnik V due to a lack of data and inconsistencies in dosages. SUKL on Thursday said that on top of the lack of data it believed the batch delivered to Slovakia was not the same as the test batches.

“SUKL has launched a disinformation campaign against #SputnikV and plans additional provocations. The statement from SIDC that the batch of Sputnik V delivered to Slovakia does not have the same characteristics as the vaccine described in The Lancet is fake news,” Sputnik V’s official account tweeted. The vaccine has yet to be approved by the EU.

“All Sputnik V batches are of the same quality and undergo rigorous quality control at the Gamaleya Institute,” the account said.

According to the developers of Sputnik V, SUKL tested the vaccine in a laboratory that was not part of the EU’s Official Medicines Control Laboratory, which was “in violation of an existing contract and an act of sabotage.” 

The Twitter account also said that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which financed the production of Sputnik V, sent a letter to the Slovakian authorities on Wednesday asking for the return of the vaccine “due to multiple contract violations so that it can be used in other countries.” 

Slovakia, one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, received 200,000 doses of the Russian vaccine on March 1. The purchase spurred the small Central European country into a political crisis and led to the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovič after his coalition partners accused him of acquiring the vaccine without their approval.

Matovič, who is now Slovakia’s Finance Minister flew to Moscow on Thursday for talks about the Sputnik V spat. 

According to Sputnik’s Twitter account, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev “held a productive meeting with the Vice Prime Minister of Slovakia Igor Matovič.” 

Read more about: Sputnik V , Slovakia

Read more

SPUTNIK V

Austrian Leader Calls for Russian Vaccine’s Swift Approval in EU

Sebastian Kurz said he wants authorization for “all possible vaccines.”
no laughing matter

Slovakia in Diplomatic Row Over Sputnik-for-Ukraine Payment Joke

Kiev demanded an apology after Slovakia's prime minister joked that he promised Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region to Russia in exchange for Sputnik V. 
Delivery for EU

Slovakia Receives First Shipment of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Shipment arrived Monday afternoon and the country's prime minister said he would sidestep EU approval rules to start using the vaccines.
VACCINE DIPLOMACY

Struggling Czech Republic Turns to Russian Jabs After EU Delays

President Milos Zeman said he personally requested a batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines in a letter to Vladimir Putin.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.