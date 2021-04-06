Satellite Images Show Russia’s Arctic Military Buildup – CNN

Russia, one of five Arctic nations staking claims in the region, has strengthened its military presence in the Arctic with new and upgraded bases and airfields that have laid abandoned since the end of the Soviet era.

Russia is amassing military bases and is testing advanced weapons on its Arctic coastline as it seeks to secure its northern frontier and melting ice opens a coveted shipping route, CNN reported Monday.

Satellite images showed two new radar stations in the locality of Provideniya and Wrangel Island across from Alaska, as well as a quick-reaction alert force in the Far East port town of Anadyr, CNN reported.

In the eastern Arctic, the images provided by the Maxar space technology company showed an airstrip on the remote Kotelny Island, part of the New Siberian Islands.

Further west, they showed an airfield on Russia’s northernmost military base of Nagurskoye, the Rogachevo air base and the Olenya Guba storage facility, which is slowly being built for the unmanned underwater nuclear-powered Poseidon drone.

Previous reporting suggested that Russia was building a coastal base for the Poseidon, 30 of which are expected to be deployed in the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet along with two in its Pacific Fleet.

The United States views Russia’s Arctic buildup — though part of a legitimate defense of its borders — as a “military challenge,” CNN reported, quoting an unnamed State Department official.

“The [ice] melt is moving faster than scientists predicted or thought possible several years ago,” the official said. "It's going to be a dramatic transformation in the decades ahead in terms of physical access."

The Pentagon said Monday that the U.S. is monitoring Russia’s Arctic buildup “very closely.”

“We have national security interests there,” spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing. “Nobody's interested in seeing the Arctic become militarized.”