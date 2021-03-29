Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Launches Large-Scale Military Drills in Eastern Siberia

The exercises involving more than 12,000 servicemen aim to "ensure military security in eastern Russia."

Russia has launched large-scale military exercises involving more than 12,000 servicemen in eastern Siberia, Interfax reported Monday, citing the Eastern Military District’s press service. 

The drills will involve up to 3,000 weapons and pieces of military equipment, 60 aircraft and helicopters and more than 10 drones. They will be led by the Eastern Military District’s commander, Colonel General Gennady Zhidko. 

Regional commanders “will demonstrate their knowledge and skills in the deployment of troop units to ensure military security in eastern Russia,” the military district’s press service told Interfax. 

A number of “practical stages for practicing troops’ defensive and offensive actions,” including at night, are planned at several ranges in the Zabaikalsky region.

The exercises mark the final stage of the military district’s operational, mobilization and combat training for the winter training period, Interfax cited the press service as saying.

The maneuvers will last until the end of this week.

