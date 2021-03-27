Belarus Police Detain Opposition Protesters, Journalists

Police in Belarus detained dozens of protesters and at least five journalists on Saturday, a rights group said, as the opposition restarted rallies against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's rule. Protests erupted in the ex-Soviet country last August after Lukashenko claimed a sixth presidential term in a vote the opposition and Western diplomats said was rigged.

But they died down over the winter in the wake of a violent crackdown that saw thousands of protesters detained, several killed and hundreds receive lengthy prison sentences over the unrest. The opposition Telegram channel Nexta that mobilizes and coordinates protesters called this week for a "second wave" of rallies to kick off on Saturday. The Viasna human rights group said that by 4:30 p.m. (13:30) GMT law enforcement had detained at least 37 people including five journalists in cities across the country. Opposition supporters in the capital Minsk had planned on gathering in the city center by early afternoon, but were prevented from doing so by police, who cordoned off several streets, as well as a main square and park, an AFP journalist said. Images circulating social media and published by local media showed the Minsk city center heavily guarded by military vehicles.

Минск, район площади Бангалор. Жесткое задержание велосипедиста.



К автору видео подошел мужчина со словами «Что вы снимаете? Ни на кого не нападают». pic.twitter.com/eyU2ljKjIG — TUT.BY (@tutby) March 27, 2021