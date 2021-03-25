Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Dagestan Court Rules in Mother’s Favor in Controversial Custody Case

Updated:
Last summer, the Makhachkala city court found Tseretilova unfit for custody due to her appearance with short, dyed hair, piercings and tattoos, as well as what they called her “immoral lifestyle.” lovva.nina / Instagram

The Supreme Court of Russia’s republic of Dagestan has overturned an earlier decision that ruled a mother was unfit for custody of her three children due to her “immoral” tattoos and piercings, she said Thursday. 

Nina Tseretilova, 33, had lived with her daughter and two sons in the predominantly Muslim, socially conservative region of southern Russia since her 2012 divorce until January 2020, when her ex-husband Magomed took them into his care. She then filed a lawsuit against him, claiming he kidnapped her children.

Last summer, the Makhachkala city court found Tseretilova unfit for custody due to her appearance with short, dyed hair, piercings and tattoos, as well as what they called her “immoral lifestyle.”

After the Dagestan Supreme Court ruled in her favor, Tseretilova said her ex-husband’s lawyers threatened to take the children to the neighboring republic of Chechnya.

“Magomed’s lawyers told me to look for the children in Grozny,” Tseretilova said in an Instagram story Thursday. “They will try to open another case in Grozny and told me that if I try to take the children via the authorities, I will never see them again.”

Traditional Chechen laws, which are typically upheld by the region’s authorities, stipulate that children should remain with the father's side of the family after a divorce.

The case has gained notoriety as it highlights the cultural divide between Russia’s conservative North Caucasus region and the rest of the country.

Tseretilova’s story was made public in November 2020, when the independent Dozhd broadcaster aired a documentary centering on Muslim women from Dagestan titled “Those Who Take Off the Hijab.”

In June 2020, Russian human rights groups warned the UN that the women’s rights situation in the North Caucasus is critical, with domestic violence, so-called honor killings and female genital mutilation all persisting throughout the region.

Read more about: Dagestan

Read more

'urgent' action

Russian Army Deploys Field Hospitals in Virus-Hit Dagestan

The top cleric in the majority-Muslim region last week described the virus crisis in Dagestan as a "catastrophe."
exercising influence

Russian MMA Star Khabib Urges 'Discipline' Amid Dagestan Virus Outbreak

The coronavirus situation in Nurmagomedov's home region has been described as a "catastrophe" by officials.
press freedom

Russian Journalists Wage Solidarity Campaign for Colleague Jailed on Terrorism Charges

“We believe that journalists shouldn’t be kept in jail and tried for their professional activity,” speakers said in a video address.
Dagestan

Dagestan Hosts Sheep Beauty Queen Contest

“The jury faced a truly difficult task: To pick the most worthy candidate for the ‘Most Beautiful Sheep’ title out of 10 decorated and fairly good-looking...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.