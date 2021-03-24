Kremlin Critic Navalny’s Health ‘Deteriorating’ in Prison, Aides Say

Alexei Navalny’s health is “deteriorating” in prison and his lawyers weren't allowed access to him for their latest scheduled meeting, the jailed Kremlin critic’s aides said Wednesday, warning that his life may be in danger. Navalny, who was moved to a prison colony east of Moscow this month, started complaining of severe back pain and numbness in his leg late last week, Navalny’s regional network coordinator Leonid Volkov wrote on Telegram. According to Volkov, Navalny was unable to step on his leg and was only given two ibuprofen pills for the pain.

“We believe that he may now be in the prison hospital and the IK-2 [prison] administration may be trying to hide this fact,” Volkov said. Often described as one of Russia’s harshest prisons, IK-2 is notorious for psychological isolation and strict living conditions. Volkov added that Navalny's lawyers were not allowed by prison staff to meet with him at their scheduled time on Wednesday. “Under the circumstances known to us, a sharp deterioration in his health cannot cause anything but extreme concern,” he wrote. Maria Pevchikh, the head of investigations at Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, tweeted that “We believe that Navalny's life is in danger and demand immediate access to him for his lawyers.”

We suppose that Navalny has possibly been transferred to the prison hospital, and the colony administration are trying to cover it up. We believe that Navalny's life is in danger and demand immediate access to him for his lawyers. — Maria Pevchikh (@pevchikh) March 24, 2021