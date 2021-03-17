Russia Recalls Washington Envoy After Biden Comments

Russia said Wednesday it had summoned its Washington ambassador to Moscow for consultations on its ties with the United States, but stressed it wanted to prevent an "irreversible deterioration" in relations.

The announcement from the Russian Foreign Ministry came after U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia would "pay a price" for meddling in U.S. elections and he agreed with the assessment that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a "killer."

"The Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has been invited to come to Moscow for consultations conducted with the aim of analysing what should be done and where to go in the context of ties with the United States," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Zakharova said the most important thing for Moscow was to determine how to mend Russia-U.S. ties "that have essentially been driven by Washington into a dead end in recent years."

She said Russia was interested in preventing the bilateral relations' "irreversible deterioration if Americans understand the risks associated with it."